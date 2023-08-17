From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has inaugurated a committee to verify last minute employments embarked upon by the previous administration in the state.

The Committee, headed by Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission, Shehu Umar Minjibir, is to review the employment of over 10,000 civil servants recruited into the service and submit their reports within two weeks.

Addressing the committee members, Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, regretted that the said employment exercise disregarded laid down due process and regulations governing employment into the service.

He said this informed the state government to set up a committee to study and review the entire process, with a view to determining whether or not the employment p rocess was informed by the expressed manpower need and requirement of the affected MDAS or are just based on certain primordial considerations suggesting nepotism as alleged.

“Other mandates assigned to the committee include compiling the list of the already employed staff as well as establish the financial implications on State finances and ascertain whether budgetary provisions were adhered to followed.”

He added that the committee is to identify those already enlisted into the state payroll, sequel to their recruitment cum those that are yet to receive appointment letters following the stoppage of the exercise by the present government.

He implored the committee to use their wealth of experience to execute the assignment.