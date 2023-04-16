From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Garba, has been declared the winner of the National Assembly elections in the Tudun Wada Doguwa Federal Constituency.

Announcing the result, INECs Returning Officer Professor Sani Ibrahim disclosed that Alhassan Ado Garba polled a total of 41573 votes to defeat Yishua Salisu Abdullahi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, who polled 34831votes.

He added that Jamilu Dayaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 2111 votes while Alwalu Bashir Salisu of the PeoplesRedemption Party scored 112 votes.

having satisfied the requirements of the law., Alhassan Ado Garba is hereby declared the winner of the election. he stated.

Results for the Tudun Wada Doguwa Federal Constituency seat had been declared inconclusive following the cancellation of the results in 13 polling units as a result of violence.

In the meantime, an NNPP candidate for Fagge Federal Constituency, Barrister M B Shehu has been declared the winner of the election in the Constituency. He defeated the candidate of the Labour Party.