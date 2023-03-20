From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has described the victory of its governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the general elections as well deserved which is a reflection of the wishes of the people.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary Major Agbo, in a statement on Monday, said Yusuf would provide visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) congratulates the party’s Kano State Governorship Candidate, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for his resounding victory on Saturday, March 18. It is a well-deserved victory for the new Nigeria which the party represents,” he said.

“NNPP also congratulates the good people of Kano State who overwhelmingly voted for a new and better Nigeria and ensured that their votes were counted and counted in the overall result. It is democracy in action.

“The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.

“The party also congratulates all the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly candidates elected on the NNPP platform across the country. It is a victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance.

“The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.

“NNPP equally congratulates the party’s National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Senator (Engr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a man of indefatigable endeavour with enormous political sagacity and savvy for his leadership acumen and direction that led to the victory of party candidates across the nation, as well as the Founder and Spiritual Leader/BOT Chairman, Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam.

“The party commends the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party for winning these elections that are very crucial in charting the way forward for the country.

“NNPP will justify the confidence citizens reposed in it by providing visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance.”