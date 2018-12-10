Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in Kano State, Mallam Salihu Sagir Takai, has perfected plans to evolve a door-to-door approach ahead of next year’s general elections.

Mallam Takai, who stated this at the launch of his campaign website at NUJ Press Center, Kano city, on Monday, stressed the need for issue-based campaign and electioneering process among the political parties in the buildup to the 2019 elections

He urged his supporters and members of his party to shun campaigns of calumny, undue propaganda, hate-speech, fake news against their rivals in the campaign.

The former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, advised his followers to be honest and to uphold truth, in their to push for his victory.

According to him, “We decided to use the social media as a tool to reach out to the people in propagating our ideology and manifesto because of its wide acceptance.

READ ALSO: LAEI honours Ambode, Aboderin, others for humanitarian service

“We have come to understand that the world is now a global village. This is why I am appealing to our social media team to propagate the truth and nothing but the truth”.

“We don’t believe that politics is a do-or-die affair. We will not be out to attack personalities. We will not be out to engage in hate-speeches of undue propaganda” he stated.

“We will reach out to the people of the state and tell them how we are going to transform Kano, because we believe that Kano is in dire need of redemption” he noted.

Also speaking, the state’s Chairman of the party, Comrade Sammani Sharif Bashir, advised the social media team and website handlers of the party not to derail from the principles and ideology of the party, which is based on truth and equality for all.