From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State State Government has expressed the intention to use the debris from demolition sites to rehabilitate the old Kano city walls.

State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated this after inspecting the demolition sites in the metropolis.

Yusuf maintained that debris from the demolished sites will be used to reconstruct the walls while warning vandals to stay away from the sites of the demolition.

He explained that the police and the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been mandated to man the sites and guard them against vandals and thieves.

“We went round the city to inspect the demolished sites and we decided to use the debris of the demolished sites to rehabilitate Kano city walls to preserve history, beautify Kano and make it a site of attraction as a national monument,” Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf said.

He added,” All those who are not parties to the demolition exercise should stay away as security agencies will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against intruders and those who tend to be recalcitrants.”

The Governor called on the people of the state to continue to be law-abiding and to report any suspicious movement around them to the security agencies for peace and stability in the state.