From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State government has ordered the sack of the Chief Medical Officers of three state owned hospitals in the state.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Hospital Management Board, Samira Suleiman, Tuesday, said that the sacks were with immediate effect.

According to her, the dismissed Chief Medical Officers were those of Nuhu Bamali Maternity Hospital, Kano, Abubakar Imam Nurology Centre Kano and Imam Wali General Hospital, Kano..

The government has equally approved the suspension of all the doctors and nurses that were on duty in these hospitals on the night of July 30th, 2023, according to the statement.

The statement explained that the sanctions were as a result of negligence by the affcted staff in the discharge of their duties, accusing them of absconding from their duty posts.

The Executive Secretary of Board, Mansir Nagode warned that the new administration would not tolerate acts of late coming, absence from duty posts or any form of negligence, warning that sanctions await anyone that will be found wanting.