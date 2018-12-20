Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has released the sum of N2 billion to the accounts of 1,313 pensioners, as their Pension Arrears and Gratuity.

Flagging-off the payment exercise at the Government House, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed that the settlement covered the period of November 2015 to June 2017 based on the report submitted by the Committee.

“Just recently a Committtee under the Permanent Secretary Establishment office of the Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Uwani Musa, has been set up by this administration to complement the effort of the Pension Fund Trustees in the payment of retirement benefit.

“In this regard, the Committee had submitted its first report covering November 2015 – June 2016 in which the sum of N2 billion will be distributed to 1,313 beneficiaries of which we are witnessing the occasion today,” he said.

Governor Ganduje represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, noted that the administration since assumption of office, had expended over N36 billion as monthly Pension to the Pensioners in the state.

He said the administration equally settled the sum of over N9 billion to 5,858 Pensioners across the state as outstanding Pension benefit covering Gratuity/death benefit and Pension Arrears inherited from the previous administration.

While assuring for the sustainability of the Pension payment in the State, he said, “This committee has just concluded compilation of its second report covering June to December 2016 of which if the financial commitment is submitted to the Government, it will be given special consideration”.

Governor Ganduje added that a Technical Committee on Pension had been inaugurated to improve the 2006 Pension law and look in to the possibility of amending the relevant sections of the law to strengthen the Pension Fund and insulate it from the Executive arbitrariness.

“I will like to use this medium to draw the attention of the Kano State Judiciary, particularly Shari’a Court in the state as a matter of urgency disburse all monies to the heirs of decease Civil Servant immediately after the payment”, he urged.

Earlier, the Head of Civil Service in the state, Alhaji Auwal Muhammad Na’iya, said that the numerous achievements being recorded by the present administration under the Civil Service operation, have become clear testimony of its commitment to the welfare of the Civil Servants and Pensioners.

It could be recalled that the administration had set up an eight-Member Committee to facilitate the settlement of outstanding retirement benefits for pensioners in the state.