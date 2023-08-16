From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government, Wednesday, inaugurated a high powered committee to verify the last minute employment embarked upon by the previous administration in the state.

The Committee, headed by the Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission, Shehu Umar Minjibir, is to review the employment of over 10, 000 civil servants recriuted into the service and submit their reports within two weeks

Addressing the committee members the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi regretted that the said employment exercise disregarded laid down due process and regulations governing employment into the service.

He explained that ,”This informed the state government to set up a committee to study and review the entire process, with a view to determining whether or not the employment p rocess was informed by the expressed manpower need and requirement of the affected MDAS or are just based on certain primordial considerations suggesting nepotism as alleged;

“Other mandates assigned to the committee include compiling the list of the already employed staff as well as establish the financial implications on State finances and ascertain whether budgetary provisions were adhered to followed;”he stated.

He added that the Committee is to

“Identify those already enlisted into the state payroll, sequel to their recruitment cum those that are yet to receive appointment letters following the stoppage of the exercise by the present Government;

He implored the committee to use their wealth of experience to execute the assignment.

In his remarks the Chairman of the committee appreciated their appointment and pledged to work towards the realisation of the set goals within the stipulated time.

He observed that most of them were seasoned civil servants who were familiar with the civil service rules expressing optimism that their backgrounds would make their work easier.

He assured the affeectrd civil servants that they would be fair and just.