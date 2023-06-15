From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has denied media speculations that it is planning to restore the former Emir of Kano, Sarkin Muhammad Sanusi 11, to the throne.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, said that contrary to rumours on social media, the state government was yet to take any decision on the status of the new emirates that were established by the previous administration.

He assured the people of the state that the engagement between the executive and the legislature of the government of the state would be open and transparent and would allow the people of the state access to information on major policies.

In a similar refutation, the Kano State House of Assembly has distanced itself from the speculation, saying they were not aware of any attempt to review the Kano Emirate Council Law with a view to returning the deposed Emir.

The Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Husseni, who spoke to journalists, described the speculation as fake news, insisting that they never discussed the issue.

He added that they only approved the request for the appointment of 20 commissioners by the governor and adjourned their sitting till Monday.

Daily Sun checks indicate that social media speculation to the effect that the law was to be reviewed had heightened anxiety across the emirates, causing the government to issue a clarification statement on the development.