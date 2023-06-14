From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has demolished the Government House Roundabout, saying the édifice undermined the free flow of traffic as well as poissd security risk.

The roundabout, which had a tall edifice protraying the history and culture of the people of Kano was constructed by the Ganduje administration.

A statement signed by Sunusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the structure was demolished last night in the best interest of publi.

According to him,prior to the demolition exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who affirmed that the construction of the roundabout was substandard and had the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too much sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete” he stated.

He further explained that the roundabout was too tall to be sited in front of the Government House, insisting that it blocked the view of the security surveillance.as well as defaced the main gate of the structure. .

“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked by the roundabout.” he stated.

” The government wishes to make it clear that it became very necessary to take down the structure for the purposes of immediate reconstruction and downsizing to ensure visibility and safety of motorists” he stated. .