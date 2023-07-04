From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has constituted a 5 member committee to facilitate the re-opening of boarding schools shut down in the state following increased security challenges in neigbouring states.

The Commissioner of Education, Haruna Doguwa who inaugurated the committee explained that the inaugurated became necessary given the importance of these schools in the state education system.

He noted that their closure by the immediate past administration would be investigated with a view to finding out the actual reasons for taking such a decision.

He said that the committee would among other things come up with facts on why and how the schools were closed down at a time more schools were needed to accommodate the teeming number of students of the state.

He further disclosed that the committee would report to the Ministry the current status of the affected schools as regard their infrastructure, physical structures and their security.

Doguwa urged the committee to work diligently so that the schools will be re-opened, stressing that the new administration in the state is all out to salvage the education sector.