From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the immediate dissolution of the management of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, saying the move was aimed at ensuring an effective and successful 2023 hajj operations in the state.

A statement on Tuesday, by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his Chief Press Secretary, said the Governor had appointed a new Chairman, a new Executive Secretary and a new set of members for the Board.

The statement named Yusuf Lawan as the Chairman while Laminu Rabiu is to serve as the Executive Secretary of the Board. Others are Abbas Abubakar Dimeji, Shiek Shehi Maihula, Shiek Isma’il Mangu and Hajia Aishatu Munir who are to serve as members.

In the meantime, the Governor has approved the appointment of the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the Secretary to the State Government.

Also appointed is Shehu Wada Shagagi as the Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo is the Chief Protocol Officer and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa is the Chief Press Secretary.