From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Friday presented the sum of N350,250,320,798 as the budget for the 2024 fiscal year in the state .

Yusuf, who presented the budget to the members of state House of Assembly, said that the sum of N215,822,194,821.25 billion was earmarked for capital projects while the sum of N134,428,125,977 billion was set aside for recurrent expenditure.

Tagged “Budget of Restoration” the sectoral allocations indicates that education got the lions share with over N95 billion, which translated into 29 percent of the total size of the budget and which surpasse the 26 percent benchmark recommended by UNSECO.

Next to education is thr health sector, which got N51 billion representing 15 percent of the total budget size Next on the ranking is general administration that got the third biggest allocation of about N46 billion.

Work and housing sector got N30.4 billion, followed by water resource which received an allocation of N13.4 billion, agriculture got N11 billion, and security, law, and justice sector was also allocated N11 billion.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the legislators for their support to the administration while urging them to timely consider the budget presented to them.