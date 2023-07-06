From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has placed his commissioners on a six-month probation with caution that anyone who fails to perform would be shown the way out.

A statement by his Press Secretary, Hisham Habib, said the governor made the remarks during his maiden session of the state executive council meeting at the inner chamber of the Africa House in the Government House.

The governor told them that their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances and competency while urging them to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be honest, accountable, and mindful of the confidence reposed in us by the people of the state.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months after which a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship will be monitoring the performances of the ministries and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out,” he said.

The governor tasked the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano believing that they are the best team to salvage the state from the mismanagement by the immediate past administration.

Governor Abba thanked the people of the state and assured them that as the journey begins, they will soon start to see positive changes that have direct bearing in their lives.