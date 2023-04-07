From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Elect- elect, Abba Kabiru Yusuf has warned the 44 local government councils chairmen in the state not to submit to being used as conduit pipes for siphoning public funds.

A statement issued by his Transition Committee also warned them against using public funds to finance the forthcoming supplementary elections in some states and some federal constituencies of the state.

Issued on Friday and signed by the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the statement advised them to desist from the alleged act of round tripping of public funds between their councils and the State’s Ministry for Local Government.

“We further advise them to operate strictly in accordance with all the relevant financial regulations and extant guidelines” it stated while adding that the advisory was made in the public interest,

It could be recalled that the Governor –elect had previously issued advisories against trespassing and building on public spaces and against issuance of loans or credit facilities to the state government, saying that he would not honour such transactions when he assumes office. End.