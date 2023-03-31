From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has unveiled his Transition Committee.

The decision followed his receipt of his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his Chief Press Secretary announced on Friday that the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi is the Chairman of the Committee, while a retired Permanent Secretary, Abdullahi Musa is to serve as the Secretary.

He held that the committee will amongst other things, facilitate the orderly transfer of power in the state adding the Governor-elect will inaugurate the Committee on Saturday 1st April, 2023 by 2:00 PM.