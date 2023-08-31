From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged to offer life changing packages to 100 repentant criminals who not only renounced crime, but turned in themselves to the police.

The Governor made the pledge on Wednesday at the maiden edition of the Community Policing Friendly Football Games, organized by the Command in conjunction with the Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS).

The event also witnessed the présentation of the repentant criminals to the Governor by the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

While receiving the repentant criminals, the Governor assured that they would be profiled and gainfully engaged with a full package of life-changing programmes.

He disclosed that his administration has reduced crimes, particularly phone snatching, with its renewed commitment to the fight against criminal activities while noting that much of this was achieved with the restoration of street lights across the metropolitan area of the state..

“We will continue to remain committed to ensuring that the good people of the state operate their businesses and go about their daily activities without the fear of being attacked by criminals” he declared.

The Governor, represented by the Director-General, Special Services, Ibrahim Umar (rtd) ,commended the efforts of the security agencies particularly the police for their untiring commitment to safeguarding the inhabitants of the state

In his address, the Commissioner of Police said the week long football event involving the police team and other community policing stakeholders was aimed at fostering peace and unity in the state.

He recalled that when he assumed duty in the state a few months ago, there were rampant cases of robbery, phone snatching and other violent crimes in the state but revealed that with the efforts of his officers and men, all of these have been drastically brought under check.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Show quoted text