Ftom Desmond Mgboh Kano

Following rising tension as a result of the verdict of the governorship elections tribunal in thr state, Kano State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel who confirmed the development on Wednesday said the curfew order was communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023..

He explained that the curfew is effective from 600pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 600pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023. warning that violators would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that combined security forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies of the state, including the entry and exits of the state while assuring that they had mapped out strategies to ensure the security of the state.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State” he said. .