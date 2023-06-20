From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has forwarded a list of 19 names to the Kano State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Falgore, announced this at the plenary, Tuesday while reading the request letter of the governor to the legislators.

He implored the designates to appear before the assembly on Wednesday for their screening.

Among the nominees is a former President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors. Baba Halilu Dantiye. Other nominees are the Deputy Governor of the state. Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam and the Chairman of the State New Nigeria Peoples Party. Umar Doguwa.

The list also includes Ali Haruna Makoda, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Danjuma Mahmoud, Musa Shanono. Abbas Sani Abbas, Haj. Aisha Saji, Haj. Ladidi Garko, Dr. Marwan Ahmad, Engr. Muhd Diggol, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya and Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata.

The rest of the nominees are Hamza Safiyanu, Tajo Usman Zaura, Sheikh Tijjani Auwal, Nasiru Sule Garo, and Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi.