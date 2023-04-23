From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has expressed profound gratitude to the Kano state government for supporting and ensuring his ascension to the throne of the emirate.

The monarch made the disclosure when he paid the traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House.

“We will never forget the kindest support you accorded to us therefore may Allah continue to guide and promote you in your endeavour’ the Emir prayed.

He added that Kano has witnessed alot of giant strides and transformation under Ganduje administration.

“This was achieved due to the strong relationship between the emirate and the state government he said”.

The Emir also commended the commitment of the government for enhancing the security in the state which made Kano one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He urged people in the state to give their maximum cooperation towards the success of the population census which will take place in the country.

Gov.Ganduje represented by his deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the administration is appreciative of the support given by the Kano Emirate in executing laudable programmes and policies for the development of the State in the last eight years.

He also noted that the recent official trips made by the Emir to various countries have brought development to the state.