From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor and APC gubernatorial candidate Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has sent his best wishes to Muslims in Kano and across Nigeria as they embark on the annual Holy Month of Ramadan Fast.

Dr Gawuna highlighted the importance of Ramadan, saying, “As we commence the Ramadan fast, it is my prayer that we imbibe the Holy Month’s spiritual lessons and the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of piety, love, equity, tolerance, peaceful-coexistence and dedication.”

He also urged Muslims to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the Holy Month to recommit themselves to the worship of Allah (S.W.T), saying, “We should endeavour to make use of this month by strengthening our commitment to the service of Almighty Allah.”

Dr Gawuna concluded by expressing his hope that Allah would accept the prayers of all Muslims during this blessed month and reward them abundantly.

Furthermore, he urged Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to use the Holy Month of Ramadan as an opportunity to intensify their prayers for the continued peace, development, and stability of the state and the country.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, devotion, and self-discipline for Muslims around the world. It is an opportunity for Muslims to deepen their faith, practice self-control, and show kindness and generosity to those in need.