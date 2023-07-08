From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, under the auspices of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI), has petitioned United States of America (USA), European Union (EU), China and other international community over the insensitive demolition carried out by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf.

In the petition signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the coalition also demanded that visa ban be clamped on the governor and his family members over his “anti-democratic activities and human rights violation.”

The petition, dated July 7, 2023, titled “Violation of human rights and anti-democratic actions of Mr. Abba Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano state, an urgent call for Visa Ban” was received and acknowledged by the offices and embassies of the countries in Abuja.

The acknowledged copies of the petition, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, claimed that during the demolition exercise, lives were lost in the state which is a serious concern to the group as a Civil Society Organisation.

“On behalf of the aforementioned organization, we commend your steadfastness in maintaining world peace and sustainable democracy in Africa, Nigeria in particular. Your interventions has reverses harsh policies of government, reduced corruption and improved military actions among others.

“We write to formally bring to your table, anti-democratic activities and human rights violation orchestrated by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf who was inaugurated on the 29th May, 2023.

“Exactly six day of his assumption in office, Abba Yusuf ordered massive demolition of properties belonging to Kano State indigenes and investors who have committed their hard-earned resources in purchasing landed property in Kano metropolis.

“Our investigation revealed that, the previous administration had allocated lands to individuals and corporate allottees who legally applied for land in Kano State. Some of whom the lands were allocated to had sold to other interested parties and had transferred ownership with evidence of financial payment to the State Government treasury.

“In one of the plots, a 90-room Hotel was built at the cost of over N10 billion, an investment that is to create job opportunity for the unemployed youths in Kano State, serves as a resort, and a conversion of a criminal hideout into a befitting business environment. It is sad that Governor Abba Yusuf within six days in office demolished it without following due process,” the coalition noted in the petition.

Lamenting further, the group wrote that; “Governor Abba Yusuf also demolished, without due process, a 90-shop plaza already completed in Kano metropolis.

“He went further and demolished a beautiful roundabout designed and built by a female architect living abroad, an indigene of Kano State to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Kano State which cost about N160 million.

Governor Abba Yusuf and his State officials also demolished properties of a China-based Nigerian who acquired land and develop same in Kano State using his life savings. He is an indigene of Kano State.

“In addition, houses of people perceived to would have been allocated land by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration were demolished without any provocation,” the petition read partly.

It further highlighted that; “as at today, Governor Abba Yusuf has demolished property worth over N206 billion with almost every home crying in Kano metropolis.

“Further inquest revealed that, the Governor is demolishing these properties because the plots were allocated by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje to slight the former Governor and satisfy the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) political desire of destroying any development linked to the former Governor Ganduje-led administration.

“We insist that, the former Governor is not the owner of these property and the people should not be made to face pain and lost because of political differences between the current and former governors. If the former governor has any wrong doing, the State should invite him to answer question instead of inflicting unwarranted pains on the people.

“During this demolition exercise, lives were lost which is a serious concern to us as a CSO. We had given the Governor of Kano State 72-hour ultimatum to stop further demolition and call a roundtable in view to compensate the affected persons whose house were demolished.

“It is clear that the governor has refused to listen to the voice of reasoning as he went further and marked more houses for continuous demolition. It is devastating to watch your property being destroyed before your very eyes. The governor should be call to order.

“In view of the above, we request a visa ban on Governor Abba Yusuf, all Kano State officials and the National Leadership of the NNPP. This will go a long way in reshaping the state government’s anti-people policies which are politically motivated and redirect the state government’s focus to even development.

“At the moment, the visa ban is the only measure that could call the governor to order and indeed prevail on him to practice democracy in a democratic manner,” the coalition prayed in the petition.