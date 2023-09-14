From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) members of the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) have said that its electoral committee will soon announce dates and modalities for election and asked Ibrahim Waiya’s leadership to continue.

The CSO’s umbrella body said under no circumstances did the BOT direct that the management team of the KCSF under the leadership of Ibrahim Waiya was asked to step aside.

A statement issued by the Secretary, Board of Trustees, Kano Civil Society Forum, Alhaji Hamisu Isa Sharifai said Waiya’s leadership should continue to lead them, and that the constituted Electoral Committee should go on with the arrangements for the elections.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release reportedly issued by some three individuals who call themselves ‘Concerned Members’ of the KCSF.

“The BOT wishes to inform all members of the Forum and the general public as follows:

“Under the KCSF Constitution, there is no such recognized body as ‘Concerned Members’ that can exercise the powers of the Congress (which consists of over one hundred organizations) or the BOT.

“On the issue of the upcoming Excos election, as you all know the BOT set up a committee 3 weeks ago on arrangements for the elections, which will take place shortly. This is in accordance with the timetable for the reinvigoration of the Kano Civil Society Forum that the Congress adopted. The timetable has included a revalidation of the membership exercise which has just been concluded.

“Under the circumstances, the BOT directs that the management team of the KCSF under the leadership of Ibrahim Waiya, should continue to do so, and the constituted Electoral Committee should go on with the arrangements for the elections.

“We call on all members who are truly concerned with the progress of the Forum to stand together as a united body, so that the elections can be held in strict compliance with the KCSF Constitution. Let us all remain resolute in pursuing the ideals of justice, good democratic practice and societal progress that brought us together,” the statement added.