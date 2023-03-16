From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Board of Trustees of Kano Club has faulted moves by the Kano State government to dislodge them from the land housing their golf course and other recreational activities.

The club, whose membership cuts across people of different races and countries including Nigerians, accused the state government of engaging in talks with property developers with a view to taking over their golf course.

Ahmed Tanko, an executive member of the club affirmed that, “They were shocked to receive information that some private developers have entered into an arrangement with the government officials to acquire the gulf course for the purposes of property development”

While insisting that they had been up to date in the payment of their land rents and other obligations, he maintained that there was no legal or moral reason or an overriding public interest warranting the revocation of the title by the state government.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the members of the over a 100 year old club, they pointed out that their golf course is still the only green area left in the state even as they noted that in the whole of the North, Kano Golf Club is one of the few heritages that is still standing as at date.

“We are, therefore, appealing to the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to intervene and reverse this policy. We are also appealing to Nigerians in the public and private sector, to assist in persuading the government to reverse itself on this course”.

In the meantime, the Bureau for Land Management in the state has denied revoking the title of the property of the club.

A statement issued Murtala Shehu Umar , the information officer of the Bureau explained that they only served the title holder with a letter notifying them of the expiration of term of their grant

He said that the grant was served on the title holder in accordance with the Land Use Act (1978), which provides a term of 40 years for commercial title and 99 years for residential title.

“In line with the provisions of Act, the title of Kano Club, having been issued on 6, April, 1979 has expired on 6, April 2019, some four years ago” he explained.

Daily Sun gathered that the Club, which has many lawyers and other professionals as members, has not ruled out litigation as an option as they insisted that the position of the state government was inconsistent with the law.