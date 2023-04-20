From.Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has given approval for the commencement of implementation of the newly introduced welfare and retirement benefits to judicial officers in the state.

The welfare comprised the provision of a house which consists of three-bedroom apartment, two room guest chalet, two room boys quarters, office facility and surrounding wall.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council’s meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

He said the welfare package introduced and being implemented at the federal level in line with the National Judicial Council Resolution on Welfare and Retirement Package for judicial officers was for retired High Court Judges and Khadis of Court of Appeals.

The Commissioner explained that under the package, the entry Grade Level for newly employed medical officer after the mandatory national service (NYSC) will be CONMES, while the proposal is to skip CONMES 2 to start from CONMES 3, which is being implemented by the federal government.

“Newly employed consultants are to commence with CONMES 6 rather than 5, while nurses, pharmacists and other clinical staff are also to move from CONHESS 9 to 11, while skipping CONHESS 10,” he added.

Garba said the cost commitments of skipping for doctors currently working stood at N43, 226, 585.94 million, while for the other clinical staff, the difference in salary is N29, 797, 026.95 million.