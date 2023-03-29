Ftom Desmond Mgboh Kano

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called on its members and supporters to remain calm and be law abiding no matter the outcome of the ongoing review of the results of the March 18 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Commissioner for information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the party would do everything possible within the provisions of the law and other laid down procedures to ensure justice prevails in the matter.

The commissioner said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy and the gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, and his running mate have expressed satisfaction with the manner in which party members conduct themselves before, during and after the election.