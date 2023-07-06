….APC says invitation politically motivated

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC) has invited the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to appear before it over the case of the purported dollar video clip.

A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the Commission, Abba Kabir, said the former Governor was billed to appear before the Commission by next week.

Speaking earlier at a one day dialogue on anti – corruption crusade organised by the Commission, its Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado said a tesm of forensic experts had confirmed the dollar video clip.

However, the former governor has since denied the purported content of the video, insisting that it was doctored with the intention to undermine him.

In the meantime, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has implored him not to honour the invitation by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the purported dollar video.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the party, Abdullahi Abbas and Zakari Sarina respectively, said the invitation was politically motivated by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) administration in the state.

The party held that the case, which is a matter before a court of law, is part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor of the state.

The statement further explained that a similar scenario was enacted in 2019 to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election.

The statement added that this time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.