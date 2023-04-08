From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has tackled the in-coming administration in the state, warning it against overheating the system with spurious allegations of financial breach against council chairmen in the state.

A statement signed by the chairman of the association Happa Mohammed debunked the allegation against its members, insisting that it was a common practice to make such spurious allegations whenever there is a new administration in the state.

The association reminded the signatories of the “advisory” that there was a similar allegation against the leader of the New Nigeria People Party and former Governor of Kano State, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He recalled that in 2014 Kwankwaso was accused of using public funds to finance his presidential ambition adding that ,”The sum of seventy million was alleged to have been illegally sourced from each of the forty- four local governments for that purpose, a case of which is still pending before the anti- corruption agencies”

It could be recalled that the incoming administration’s Transition Committee led by Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi had issued an advisory charging local government chairmen not to serve as conduit pipes for siphoning public funds.

The “advisory” warned them against using public funds to finance the forthcoming supplementary elections in some states and some Federal constituencies in the state.