…..Promises promises proactive, people-centric and problem-solving policing

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has assumed duty as the 28th Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.

He took over from CP Ahmed Ammani, who has been redeployed to Force Headquarters Abuja.

Kanayo who hails from Umuaka Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A., Hons) from University of Port-Harcourt, a Higher Diploma in Strategic Studies from University of Maiduguri and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Nigeria.

A seasoned and consummate Strategic Senior Officer, CP Kanayo is bringing with him a wealth of administrative and operational experiences in policing, garnered over a period of three decades.

The new CP has therefore, promised to entrench a proactive, people-centric and problem-solving policing paradigm in Enugu State, while requesting the maximum support and cooperation of the good people of the State.

A brief on CP Kanayo released by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP) revealed that he joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) and was trained at Police Academy Kaduna. He has held many positions and served in different State and Zonal Commands, Formations and at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

“Accordingly, CP Kanayo was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of several Divisions in different State Commands, the Provost Marshall of Benue State Command, Unit/Squadron Commander of No. 15 PMF Ilorin and the Officer in-charge of the Basic Training Wing at Police College Maiduguri. He also served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Zone 9 Umuahia, Commander Switch Operation Switch SOS Port-Harcourt, Area Commander Owerri and Karu Area Commands, respectively in Imo and Nasarawa States’ Commands. He further served as the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Administration and the State CID in Edo and Osun States’ Commands respectively, the Director of the Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU), Police Staff College Jos, and until his posting to the Command, he was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations Communication, Department of ICT, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“The CP, who also served as the Commander of Sector 8 El- Dain Africa Peace-Keeping Mission in Sudan, has attended several trainings and workshops. They include: PMF Unit Combat and Armoured Tank Tactical Maneuver Courses at PMF Training College, Gwoza, Borno State, the Junior and Intermediate Command, and the Strategic Leadership and Command Courses, both at the Police Staff College Jos. He also attended a Train the Trainer Course organized by the European Union (EU).

“The Commissioner of Police has also trained and bagged certificates in Terrorism and Counterterrorism, Law of Arm Conflict, Security Studies, Restore Order after Hostility, Mine Evacuation, as well as Human Rights and Gender Equality certificate.

He is a Christian, happily married and blessed with wonderful children.