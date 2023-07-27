From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the last election and younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor kalu, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has rejoined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He made his return to the APC known at the party secretariat in Umuahia while addressing a gathering of the party faithful.

He explained that the decision to return to APC received the backing of National Assembly candidates of the APP in the last general election, adding that the move would protect the interest of all members of the party that have rejoined APC.

He explained that the anomalies in the APC before the general elections made him and his followers to pull out and form the APP on which platform he contested the election.

He promised to protect the interest of all APP members that are rejoining APC, pointing out that they stood the chance of being keyed into the centre.

He stated that the reason for not dragging Governor Alex Otti to election tribunal, saying though, he did not win the race, Otti still represents the change which he craved for.

He said his decision to rejoin APC was not for him to be given political appointment or any other favour as he would concentrate on his business for now while the future develops.

He praised the members of the APP for their sacrifices during the last election , assuring them that the future was brighter in the APC which now has a new leadership in the National office.

Kalu said his decision to leave or rejoin APC was never influenced by Senator Kalu, his elder brother but was purely collective decision between him and members of the APP.