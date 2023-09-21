From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated with the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

Kalu, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described the first lady as a source of inspiration and pillar of support to many, particularly the women and youths.

He commended the First Lady for her passion and compassion for humanity, noting she has continued to play critical roles in the growth and development of the country.

According to him, Mrs Tinubu’s passion for youths and women empowerment is obvious through her pet projects, starting from her time as the first lady of Lagos State, to the parliament as a senator and presently as the first lady.

Kalu, while commending the first lady, for being a strong support and partner to her husband, President Bola Tinubu, and the ruling party, urged her to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance.