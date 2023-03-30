Senate Chief Whip and leading contender for the president of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has returned to his Alma Mater, Harvard Business School, United States of America for studies.

He disclosed through his verified Facebook Account, yesterday, upon his arrival in the United States

The Senate chief whip whose first enrolment in Harvard Business School dated back to 1997, said he gained a lot of experience in those early years he studied Advanced Management Programme 153.

“My first academic exercise in Harvard University was in 1997 when I was first admitted into Harvard Business School for studies. During the programme, I gained a lot of insights with a satisfactory exposure to the business and world economy.

“Today, I am glad to return to my alma mater-Harvard Business School. I’m taking a course called ‘Succeeding as a Strategic CFO’. To ensure I am best equipped to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity, I have prepared cases in advance of the programme.

“I am confident the addition to the stock of my knowledge from this exercise will improve my service delivery to my constituents and Nigerians at large,” he wrote.