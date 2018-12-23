After check-up in Wiesbaden, Germany, following a major surgery in November, former Abia State governor Dr Orji Kalu, alongside his wife Ifunanya and children, returned to Abuja yesterday.
Kalu undergoes surgery in Germany, not in coma says wife
Kalu, clad in a white shirt and grey suit together with his family members arrived aboard a Lufthansa Airline.
They were seen exchanging pleasantries with political associates, friends and airport Azikiwe International Airport.
The former governor, who declined to grant extensive interview to journalists at the airport, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the newly commissioned international terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia North Senatorial District expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the show of love and support during his medical vacation abroad.
While maintaining that examination was successful, the APC chieftain cautioned rumour-mongers against spreading falsehood on his health status, adding that he is scheduled to travel again to Germany in January for the second leg of the medical check-up.
