Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on his appointment as Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) describing him as the perfect candidate for the position.

Uzodimma replaced Atiku Bagudu, former governor of Kebbi, who left office on May 29.

In a statement from Office of the Chief Whip, yesterday, Kalu acknowledged the robust experience of the Imo Governor in leadership and public spheres of life.

He noted that in view of his contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC), his new position was perfect and well-deserved

He urged him to fully utilise his leadership expertise in his new role for the progress of Nigeria

“The emergence of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) is not a surprise to me. This is owing to the laudable contributions of Uzodinma to the unity and progress of the nation,” he said.

While acknowledging the performance of Uzodimma as Imo State Governor, Kalu commended the PGF for complementing the efforts of government in building a robust economy at the states and national levels

Kalu wished the Imo Governor a continued success in his noble role.

Also, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru in a congratulatory message, said Uzodimma’s election was a welcome development.

“Your emergence speaks volume of your strength of character, leadership dexterity, unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party. It is an understatement to say that you have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the party. You have not only spread the party’s tentacles in the South East geo-political zone, but also ensured that it is firmly rooted in the zone.”

Nwifuru pledged his administration’s collaboration in strengthening the party to win all elective positions in subsequent elections.

“Accept our warmest congratulations as you go about discharging your duties with acclaimed excellent panache,” he said.

