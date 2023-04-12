Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the passing of former governor oChinwoke Mbadinuju.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late former governor to the growth and development of the state, Kalu stressed that the deceased was humble, forthright and selfless in his lifetime.

In a condolence message, Kalu joined family, friends and political associates in mourning the demise of the late statesman.

He said, “I received with sadness the news of the demise of former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

“The deceased played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people through various platforms. He was easy-going, compassionate and patriotic in his endeavours. His good deeds are worthy of emulation. The late statesman will be sorely missed for his worthy legacies.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

Mbadinuju passed on at the age of 78.

A statement by Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju on behalf of the family said he transited after a brief illness.

“Odera, as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him.”

His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.