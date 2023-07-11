Former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North senatorial zone, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the family of former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He noted that the late erudite scholar served Nigeria and Igbo meritoriously in different positions.

The former governor added that Irukwu would be remembered for his contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Irukwu family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I condole with the Irukwu family on the loss of their patriarch, Prof. Joe Irukwu.

“The deceased was a notable figure in Nigeria, having served meritoriously in various positions in all spheres of life. He was a patriotic and selfless statesman with passion for a united Nigeria. He left behind a good legacy.”

The former governor prayed that God would grant the deceased a peaceful rest and give the Irukwu family the fortitude to bear the loss.