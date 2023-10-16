Former governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Dr Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the immediate past Senate president, Dr Ahmad Lawan, over the death of his mother, Hajia Halima Ibrahim.

Describing the demise of the late community leader as a painful loss, Kalu acknowledged her good deeds.

While noting that she left behind remarkable legacies for her children and loved ones to uphold, Kalu urged the former senate president to take solace in the fact that his late mother would be remembered for her contributions to humanity.

In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased.

He said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to former Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan over the demise of his mother, Hajia Halima Ibrahim.

“The late Hajia Ibrahim was a woman of substance and virtue, who contributed to the growth and progress of her community and beyond. She lived for humanity.”

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased al Jannah Firdaus, and condoled with the government and people of Yobe State over the sad loss.