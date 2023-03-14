From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A political analyst, Emma Ejiofor, has urged senators-elect to unanimously endorse former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as the chief presiding officer when the 10th Senate is inaugurated in June.

Ejiofor, chairman, Board of Trustees of Amalgamated All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups (AASG) and Delta State coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group, said Kalu is the most qualified to lead the Senate in the coming dispensation.

According to him, Kalu, currently the Senate chief whip, parades an impressive resumé as a pan-Nigerian, replete with stellar accomplishments as an avowed democrat, pragmatic, prolific politician, and globally acclaimed captain of industry.

“I have meticulously followed his political trajectory, which depicts active and result-oriented attainments as a two-term governor, senator and astute manager of human and material resources.

“Unequivocally, if chosen as primus inter pares (first among equals), at the Red Chamber, Kalu will definitely bring his wealth of experience in diverse fields of endeavour to strengthen democracy in the country.

“I, therefore, urge this crop of prospective distinguished senators to elect Kalu as the Senate president of the 10th Assembly, for that is the pathway to entrenching enduring democratic legacies,” he said.