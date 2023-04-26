From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chairman, Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije has backed former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, for the position of the Senate President.

He gave his support when he paid a condolence visit to Kalu over the death of his wife, Ifeoma in Abuja.

Adighije said Kalu is the oldest National Assembly legislator having been elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 and had the requisite credentials to lead the Senate.

Adighije, who was in the second National Assembly extolled the administrative acumen of Kalu saying he performed more than any other governor in Abia State since 1999.

He said among those aspiring for the position of he Senate president, Kalu had more national acceptability having a reach in the North, South West, South South and South East.

“The former Abia State governor is a man of strong will and an astute politician who is capable of occupying and handling any political office.

“As my political associate, I believe sincerely that Kalu has what it takes to lead the 10th Senate, as Senate President. Kalu, l would say is the longest serving National Assembly member and most experienced, having been in the House of Representatives in 1992.”

He said it would be wrong and uncharitable for anybody to insinuate that the South East did not work or vote for the victory of the President-elect.

He appealed to the APC to zone the Senate presidency to the South East, stating that it was deserving of them, having produced two governors and six senators for the party.

“I have read of many other zones agitating for the Senate president slot. For me, that would be an injustice of the highest sorts.

“For us to build the desired nation of unity, peace, justice, etc, we must sincerely accommodate every segment of the country and that accommodation should be that the Senate president should be ceded to the South East. I sincerely believe that the President-elect would be dispassionate in his appointment and zoning of political offices. I want to use this opportunity also to call on those that the President-elect listens to not to mislead him by giving him bad advices.”