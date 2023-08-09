From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled chairmen of various standing committees of the upper legislative chamber, with former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu emerging as chairman of the Committee on Privatisation.

The announcement by Akpabio was made immediately after the Senate resumed from its break on Monday night in Abuja

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, emerged as the Chairman, Committee on Defence, while the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, is Chairman, Committee on Water Resources, and former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe is Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, while ex-Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal clinched Housing Committee chairman.

Others are former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who heads Interior Committee, and Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who is Chairman, Committee on Finance, Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North) chairs Committee on Aviation, Osita Izunaso, heads Committee on Capital Market, Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Godiya Akwashiki (SDP, Nasarawa), Airforce Committee, and Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairs the Senate Committee on Aviation.

Named also are Establishment, headed by Cyril Fasuyi; Ecology/Climate Change, Chaired by Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa West (PDP), and Jide Ipisagba, who heads Petroleum Downstream.

Other Committee Chairmen announced by Akpabio include Public Accounts, headed by Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa), Special Duties, chaired by Shehu Kaka and Works, headed by Patrick Ndubueze.

Similarly, Solomon Adeola heads Appropriations Committee, Abiru Tokunbo, Banking, Isa Jibril, Customs, Elisha Abbo, Culture and Tourism and Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, heads Senate Committee on Diaspora

The Committee on Basic Education is headed by Lawal Usman, Environment is under Akintunde Yunus, Federal Capital Territory is chaired by Ibrahim Bomai, Sani Abubakar is chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also Senator Banigo Harry, heads the Health Committee, Aliyu Wamakko is Chairman, Local, and Foreign Debts Committee, former Ogun State governor, Daniel Olugbenga is chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Barinada Mpigi, heads Committee on Niger Delta, while Mohammed Monguno heads committee on judiciary.

Committee on Youths and Sports is chaired by Yemi Adaramodu, who is the current chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ireti Kingigbe, heads the Women Affairs committee, Aliyu Bilbis heads Communications Committee, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Mustapha Sabiu chairs Committee on Agriculture.

After announcing the Standing Committees and their leaders, Akpabio adjourned the Chamber from plenary till September 26 for its annual vacation.