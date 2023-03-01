Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



Describing Tinubu’s victory as a good and timely development, Kalu commended the President-elect for his courage, political dexterity and maturity.

The former governor, who is also returning as Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, called on the presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with the President-elect in building a prosperous nation.

The Senate Chief Whip cautioned politicians and other stakeholders against divisive utterances, adding that the principles of democracy were strictly adhred to before, during and after the presidential elections.

He said: ” I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) family and Nigerians in general on the outcome of the presidential election.

“Tinubu’s victory in the poll is a testimony to his general acceptability across board.

“The President- elect no doubt will take Nigeria to greater heights in view of his intellectual capacity and political sagacity.

“I am optimistic that the President-elect will run an all inclusive and participatory government for the sake of national cohesion.

“Nigerians will not be disappointed in Tinubu’s leadership.”

The former governor called on Nigerians to be wary of desperate politicians who are making unguided statements to instigate violence, adding that the presidential election was credible, free and fair.