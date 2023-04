Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has felicitated with christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

In a message yesterday, the former Abia governor said: “It is yet another opportunity for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation. Nigerians in the spirit of Easter should embrace peace, love, forgiveness and togetherness. Regardless of religious differences, we must tolerate and respect other people’s values and beliefs for the sake of peace and unity.”