There was jubilation in Abia North as the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, upheld victory of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

A three-man panel led by Justice Samson Paul-Gang, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the petition of candidates of PDP and LP, Mao Ohuabunwa and Nnamdi Iro Orji, respectively for lacking merit.

Nnamdi Iro and Ohuabunwa, who came second and third respectively, in separate suits had asked the court to overturn the election of the former Abia governor as declared by INEC alleging irregularities.

Also kicked out in the petition of the PDP and LP was the argument that the total number of registered voters in the allegedly affected polling units was far above the margin of win between Kalu and the first and second runners up.

The court, in its constitutional interpretation, also validated Kalu’s eligibility to contest election stating that his trial and conviction were quashed by the Supreme Court. Two other matters filed by the LP challenging Kalu’s election were also interpreted and laid to rest by the judges and thus declared Kalu duly.

Kalu, chieftain of the APC was declared winner by the INEC returning officer for Abia North, Mr. Chinedu Nnamdi at Ohafia. Kalu, two-term lawmaker who presides as chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation was declared winner having scored 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi who got 27,540 votes while Ohuabunwa scored 15,175 votes to place third.