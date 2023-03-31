By Henry Akubuiro

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned Nigerians against calling for an interim government or a military takeover ahead of the May 29 handover date.

In a post on the verified Facebook page of the former Abia State Governor, Senator Kalu said there was no perfect election in the world, and advised politicians against overheating the polity.

His words: “Our democracy has come to stay and we should put more interest in things that would strengthen our democracy rather than disintegrate it. Countries like United States and India fought several years to keep and sustain their democracies and we should endeavour to imitate their style.

Nigerians should understand that it is unlawful and unconstitutional to discuss interim government or call for the military to take over power. It is important we guard our utterances no matter how aggrieved we may be about certain issues.

“I also advise that the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu should consider forming a government of national unity. Late President Umaru Musa Yardua formed a national unity by accommodating other opposition parties and it worked. It would also be great to consider the Civil Society Organizations when forming the government as they have continued to play a vital role in the unity and progress of the nation.”