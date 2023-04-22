• calls for peace in Nigeria

By GILBERT EKEZIE

The APC House of Representatives Member- elect, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Hon Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul (KAP), has felicitated with the entire Nigerian Community on the Eid-el- Fitri celebration.

Speaking in Lagos, Kalejaiye described the celebration as a period when Muslims are expected to pray for peace, progress and unity among Nigerians .

He enjoined them to always hold on to the tenets of Holy Prophet Mohammed who is a symbol of peace. “I felicitate with the Nigerian Muslim community on this period of Eid-el- Fitri celebration. Obviously, this is a period when our muslim brothers and sisters should come together to offer more prayers for unity, peace and progress in our country.”

Kalejaiye noted that with fervent prayers and spirit of being law abiding by the citizens, Nigeria will be a better place in the near future. “It is expected that if all should join hands in prayer and obey the laws as expected, our country will surely be a better place to be.”

He expressed optimism that the incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led administration will do everything humanly possible to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians and called on all to exercise more patience and remain peaceful.

