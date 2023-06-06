Says it took Tinubu 40 years to penetrate North

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the race to the leadership of the 10th National Assembly hots up with political alignment and realignment across the Country, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Kailani Muhammad, has urged the top politicians in the South East to build bridges across the Country by way of emulating the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of blessed memory.

Kailani who is also the National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network and Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups was reacting to his earlier position on why Sen Abdulaziz Yari should be the next President of the Senate rather than both Sen Orji Uzo Kalu and Sen Godswill Akpabio, based on the number votes the party secured from their respective geopolitical zones.

According to him, the South East gave us meager votes, yet, it want to produce the next senate president. Where is it ever done?

“That is why we have been telling our Igbo brothers and sisters to build bridges across the country as Tinubu did after all we are brothers and sisters.

“The great Azikiwe of Africa did this when Nigeria was about to break. He would come to the North. Awolowo did the same just to ensure a peaceful and progressive Nigeria.

“It took Tinunu almost 40 years to build bridges around the North and the North eventually voted for him at the right time. South-East did not vote for him. Those few votes from that region are from the Nigerians of other extraction living there.

“The Yoruba there did not vote for him either. They went to the Church and they said it was going to be a religious war which is not supposed to be.

“We should have it at the back of our mind that at the top there, those people only know naira and dollar. When those of us at the bottom are fighting, in the night, they are together enjoying themselves”, he said.

He however advised President Bola Tinubu to appoint only technocrats, engineers, season administrators who don’t know how to steal to help him deliver this country in four years leveraging on his renewed hope mantra.

“Those lobbyists are not good people and we don’t want them in the stage again. We have been circulating these crop of people every time. Let the President bring new people who have not stolen, he advised.