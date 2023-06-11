..,condemns divisive utterances by politicians

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged President Bola Tinubu, to champion a cause that will promote religious harmony among Nigerians of different faith.

He reminded the President of the need for such move that will, expectedly, give sense of belonging to all Nigerians irrespective of religious, political, ethnic and other differences so he can enjoy the support of the people.

He, however, condemned recent comments by a politician (name withheld) that suggested that Nigerians of a particular faith are better than other Nigerians, and are determined to keep those they called “outsiders” and “inferiors” under domination.

He insisted that Nigeria can never grow as a nation to maturity and progress, and measure up to other developed nations with such ideology, hence he challenged the President to promote religious peace and harmony among Nigerians through his actions, “body language” and utterances.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Sunday Homily, delivered at St. Augustine’s Catholic church, Sun City, Abuja, on Sunday, asked Christians to ignore such divisive agenda, and rather continue to share love, good will, and tolerance among Nigerians irrespective of religious, political, ethnic and other differences.

He said: “These were part of our concerns when the then Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, met a group of Catholic Bishops during our conference in Abuja, few days to the presidential elections. Our memo to him was very clear about many hurting issues.

“Now as President, he must find a way of taming Nigerians with paranoid dispositions who often blow the trumpet of disunity and hostility. He should promote better religious harmony as he promised us, by being fair and just to all religious groups and their adherents.”

He urged Nigerians to learn to live under one canopy of love, sacrificing selfish ambitions for the common good of all, insisting that uncontrolled venomous utterances will, certainly, generate unnecessary tension among Nigerians of whatever faith persuasion who want to live peacefully together, everyone pursuing his/her legitimate concerns.

Archbishop Kaigama, however, challenged the government to ensure that Nigerians including Catholic priests are not kidnapped or killed just because they are agents of peace, unity, equity, dignity of life, etc.

“We, obviously, live in a time of multiple needless deaths, increasing evil and hatred. The recent brutal murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhaele Igechi, of the Archdiocese of Benin City, is very disheartening, and shouldn’t have happened.”

He appreciated the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Livinus; his Assistant, Rev. Fr. Cephas Asom; their team of collaborators, and all the parishioners of St. Augustine’s Parish, Sun City, for their dedication and support to the work of God.