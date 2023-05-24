From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Vision Pioneer, Throneroonm Trust Ministry Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has buried his mother, Mama Asabaru Nuhu Kure, in grand style.

Mama Asabaru passed away penultimate Saturday at the ripe age of 95 years, and she was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 2023.

Shortly before her remains were interred, there was a funeral service, held at Zuturung Mago in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, and people from all walks of life across the country attended it.

Speaking during the service, President Southern Kaduna Baptist Conference, Reverend Donald Arak who described the death as a necessary end, said, “For a believer to die in Christ is gain and to live in Christ”.

Reverend Arak who preached that there is a crown of life in heaven for those who abide in Jesus Christ, admonished all to endeavour to be heirs of the better inheritance that awaits them.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter, Reverend Joseph John Hayab extolled the virtues of the late Mama Asabaru and called on all to emulate her.

Similarly, the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang used the occasion to lament the seemingly unending killings in some parts of Kaduna state. He called on the people to commit unwholesome acts to God for remedy.

On his part, the Agwam Kajju, a traditional ruler, Mr Luka Kogi Yabuwat prayed God to raise people of good standing like the late Mama Asabaru Nuhu Kure.

Earlier, the deceased’s eldest son, Apostle Kure, described his late mother as uncompromising and left no stone unturned in ensuring the proper upbringing of her children.

Kure, who expressed gratitude to all who attended the burial ceremony prayed to God to reward everyone abundantly.