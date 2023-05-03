From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, (KAEDCO) has agreed to restore power supply to Birnin Kebbi metropolis within hours this Wednesday.

This followed the intervention of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to resolve the misunderstanding between the company and the Nigerian Army.

The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG)Babale Umar Yauri announced this after a meeting with the management of KAEDCO, the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army and other heads of security agencies in his office in Birnin Kebbi this Wednesday.

The SSG was mandated by the Governor to broker peace agreement between the two contending parties that would pave way to restore electricity to residents of the capital city.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Babale Umar Yauri on behalf of Kebbi State Government apologized to KAEDCO on what befell their staff, and condemned the trauma they experienced, assuring that the government as well as security agencies would provide the necessary security to workers of the company to carryout their operational duties.

The SSG was also emphatic that the Commanding Officer of the Army in Birnin Kebbi did not authorize any soldier to manhandle KAEDCO staff nor in support of what happened, because the military do not condone acts of lawlessness by soldiers.

The SSG appealed to the people of the state to remain law abiding, saying that any staff of KAEDCO found operating in unprofessional manner should be reported to the management of the company for disciplinary measures.

He made it clear that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu would sustain his material support to KAEDCO towards guaranteeing regular power supply to all parts of Kebbi state.

The SSG was grateful to officials of KAEDCO for amicable resolution of the crisis and expressed appreciation to military officers for containing the situation promptly.

In his remark, the Regional Chief of KAEDCO in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Mr. Sunday Yahaya, appreciated the goodwill and apology by Kebbi State Government on the unfortunate incident.

Mr. Sunday Yahaya was also apologetic that the matter degenerated to this level, but appealed to the people to cooperate with staff of the company in the performance of their duties.

The Regional Chief of KAEDCO while directing all their staff to resume work immediately, advised electricity consumers to report erring KAEDCO Staff to the appropriate authorities, assuring that the company has mechanism in place for disciplinary action of its staff.

The meeting which was chaired by the SSG was attended by the State Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, the Director Department of State Service, the Representative of the Commissioner of Police, the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Army, Birnin Kebbi, the Commanding Officer 223 Light Tank Battalion Nigerian Army, Zuru, representative of the Comptroller of Customs, and Management staff of KAEDCO.

At the end of the tripartite meeting between the State Government, Head of KAEDCO and selected security agencies, a resolution was signed by all the parties involved.