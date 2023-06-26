From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Keeping true to an election campaign promise to make welfare one of his priorities, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, on Monday, donated two cows to journalists in the state, about 30 days into his term.

The mother body of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the State’s Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ received one cow each ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity.

The donation was made through the office of the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Muhammad Lawal Shehu, who was represented by Nabilah Hassan, Assistant Director, Information Public Affairs Office.

While presenting the cow, the CPS urged members of the chapel to kindly accept the gift as a gesture aimed at strengthening partnership with journalists in the state.

“We hope this would aid you and your families to celebrate the Salah festivity.

“This administration is committed to partnering with the media to ensure positive reportage of all its policies and projects.

“It is our hope that the relationship would be sustained to ensure meaningful development in our dear state,” he noted.

NUJ State Chairman Asma’u Yawo Halilu expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture, saying the gift will go a long way to enrich the meals of her members during the Sallah festival.

Also, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Abdulgafar Alabelewe appreciated the State government over the gesture, describing it as heartwarming.

“We didn’t expect this but truly, this is a sign that the government is ready for a good relationship with the Chapel and journalists in general.

“We assure the State government of our commitment to ensuring a cordial relationship with the government.

“We equally appreciate the CPS and assure him and his office of good and balanced reportage,” he added.